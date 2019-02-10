NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A $4 million win was music to a Columbia man's ears.

Eddie Glasco, a bluegrass musician and retired Air force veteran, won the Tennessee Education Lottery's $4 million "Jumbo Bucks 300X" prize.

“So many things are running through my mind,” Glasco said in a Tennessee Lottery statement.

Glasco said he wasn't sure what he would do with his new multiple millions, but he said he's starting by paying off his house.

Glasco and his wife went to Nashville together to claim the prize.

“We’ve been blessed,” Glasco said to his wife. “I never thought something like this could happen to me.”

Since Jan. 20, 2004, the Tennessee Lottery has raised more than $5 billion to fund designated education programs, including after-school programs, college grants and scholarships and Drive to 55 initiatives.

But so far, Tennessee Lottery players have gotten the biggest payoff, they've won more than $13.8 billion in prizes.

