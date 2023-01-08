Check your tickets! Winning Powerball ticket sold at Knoxville gas station

The Knoxville player tripled their earnings last night to win $150,000, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Check your tickets! One lucky Knoxville player tripled their winnings in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, according to the Tennessee Lottery.

The winner matched four of five balls plus the Powerball to win a base prize of $50,000. But since the player chose the Power Play feature and that number was drawn, their earnings tripled to $150,000, Tennessee Lottery said.

The winning ticket was sold at Ian's Market, 7025 Maynardville Pike in North Knoxville, according to Tennessee Lottery.

Right now, Tennessee Lottery said the winner has not claimed their prize.

Saturday's numbers were 35-36-44-45-67 and the Powerball was 14.

There were no winners for the $320.6 million jackpot.