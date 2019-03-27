HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — On Wednesday, March 27, a West Helena woman who lost her home in a fire last month claimed a Powerball prize worth $150,000. LeAndra Clay purchased the ticket at the Helena Crossing Conoco, 3053 Highway 49 in West Helena for the March 23 drawing.

The winning numbers were 24, 25, 52, 60, 66 and 5. Clay had four white ball numbers, plus the Powerball® number. She also paid an additional dollar for the Power Play®, which multiplied her $50,000 prize by three.

“I first discovered that I was a winner Monday evening. Unfortunately, I couldn’t double check my ticket due to the fact that I don’t have electricity in the shed where I’ve been living since my house was destroyed by the fire,” said Clay.

“He’s an on-time God,” was her first thought after she had a chance to double check the winning numbers on the Arkansas Lottery website Tuesday night. “I don’t have much family left and kept telling my friends that I have the faith of a mustard seed. I knew that God would bless me soon,” said Clay.

Clay first told her boyfriend. She plans to pay her tithes and purchase a house and car with her winnings.

The Powerball® jackpot for Wednesday's, March 27 drawing now stands at $750 million - the third largest Powerball jackpot in history. The cash option is an estimated $465.5 million. Powerball has had 25 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner so this will be the first jackpot won in 2019.

Winning lottery numbers are posted at MyArkansasLottery.com.