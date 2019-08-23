KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One lucky lady won $1 million from the Tennessee Lottery.

Ashli Clark is one of 20 players that won a total of $6.4 million in the "Play It Again!" program, according to a news release by the Tennessee Lottery.

Clark is from Caryville, Tennessee. She works as a lab tech in Oak Ridge.

"I'm going to make this work for me for a long time," Clark said. "You've changed my life."

RELATED: $198 million Powerball ticket won in Tennessee

RELATED: Lady luck: Baby born on 7/11 at 7:11 p.m. weighs 7 pounds, 11 ounces

"Play It Again!" is a program where players can get a second chance to win by entering eligible non-winning tickets online or in the Lottery's TN VIP app. Players have to register to become a free VIP Players Suite member to participate in "Play It Again!"

The cash prizes ranged from $1,000 to $1 million, according to the news release.

Another player, Paul Fuller from Nashville, won $500,000, says he is excited to play the lottery, win or lose.

"I like playing because I know the money is going to education," Fuller said.

Two more winners are both from Memphis. Roeshell Broadnax won $5,000.

"You've truly made my day!" Broadnax said.

Alvin Montgomery also won $5,000.

"That's fantastic. Thank you so much!" Montgomery said.

Check online for the full list of winners.