LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — An unidentified woman's body was found in Watts Bar Lake in northwest Loudon County near the Roane County line on Thursday night, Matt Fagiana from the Loudon County Sheriff's told 10News.

Authorities received a call from a boater at about 8 p.m. who said he thought he had seen something in the water that resembled a body, according to Fagiana.

Loudon County dispatchers said it was in the area near Highway 72 and Marble Bluff Road.

EMA and marine units responded, Fagiana said. The body was found at about 10:45 p.m.

Fagiana said the body was that of a white woman and will be sent to Knox County Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy.

