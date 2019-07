A Loudon County boy is fighting childhood cancer, one cup of lemonade at a time.

Drew Myers is running a lemonade stand to raise money for pediatric cancer research. It's set up to run Friday through 5 p.m. at 12680 U.S. Highway 11 in Lenoir City.

The proceeds go to Alex's Lemonade Stand, a foundation that funds research, raises awareness and supports families dealing with pediatric cancer.

This is the seventh year Drew has done this. He has raised more than $10,000 over the years.