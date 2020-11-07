Loudon County Sheriff's Office mourns death of deputy

Corrections Deputy Victor Haynes was described as a kind and loving colleague who "brought a lot of good to the LCSO family."

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Corrections Deputy Victor Haynes was found dead inside his Knoxville home on Wednesday, July 8.

No specifics were released into the cause of Deputy Haynes' death.

The sheriff's office described Deputy Haynes as a kind and loving colleague who "brought a lot of good to the LCSO family."

"At an agency our size, each member of this sheriff’s office is a piece of this family, and Victor certainly did his part to bring a lot of positive and good to our family," Chief Deputy Jimmy Davis said.