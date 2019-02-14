KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Love is in the air in Knox County this Valentine's Day.

Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White delivered four large barrels of donated food and a check for $2,700 to the Love Kitchen Thursday morning.

The donations were collected in December during the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Holiday Festival of Lights event.

The Love Kitchen provides meals, clothing and emergency food packages to the homebound, homeless and unemployed.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs donated to the Love Kitchen this Valentine's Day.

WBIR

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs donated to the Love Kitchen this Valentine's Day.

WBIR

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs donated to the Love Kitchen this Valentine's Day.

WBIR

RELATED: The Love Kitchen continues its legacy one year after the passing of co-founder Helen Ashe

RELATED: Pay It Forward: Love Kitchen volunteers carry on Helen and Ellen's legacy

"$2,700 goes a long way to getting us food. I buy necessary supplies that we need to accomplish that goal and since we're not taking any of that money for salaries or anything like that, all that money goes to making sure people get that here locally," Love Kitchen director Patrick Riggins said.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs donated to the Love Kitchen this Valentine's Day.

WBIR

The is the second Valentine's Day without both love kitchen co-founders.

Helen Ashe died a year ago Wednesday. Her twin sister Ellen Turner died in 2015.

Thursday also marked 33 years since the Love Kitchen opened.

RELATED: A Legacy of Love: Love Kitchen co-founder Helen Ashe dies at 89

RELATED: 32 years of love: The legacy of Love Kitchen Founders Helen and Ellen