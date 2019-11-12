KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The first phase of the $7 million Magnolia Avenue Streetscape Project is substantially complete, with work on the second phase expected to be wrapped up by spring 2020, according to the city.

The project includes upgrades on Magnolia Avenue between Jessamine and North Bertrand streets.

There will be landscaped center medians and left-turn lanes, street trees, wider sidewalks, bike lanes, safer and stamped crosswalks with pedestrian signals, and enhanced transit stops and shelters.

Mayor Rogero, City Council members, City staff, TDOT staff, representatives of the project team and neighborhood stakeholders will cut a ribbon to celebrate the streetscape improvements on Thursday at 10 a.m.