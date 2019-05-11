HARRINGTON, Maine — Oh dear, it's a deer.

Commercial fisherman, Ren Dorr, was about 5 miles off of Harrington when he brought in an animal from the sea that was definitely not part of his normal catch.

Dorr posted on his Facebook page that he and his crew found a small deer drifting further and further away from land.

They brought the deer onto the boat, spent a half-hour sailing him closer to the land, dropped him off on the beach, then turned around and went back out to sea.

All in a day's work of a commercial fishing vessel in Maine.