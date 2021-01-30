One person dead after crash on I-40W near Papermill Drive

TDOT said the crash was reported at 1:37 a.m. Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight crash on I-40W near Papermill Drive, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD said the driver of a car crashed into two tractor-trailers on I-40 West near the I-640 split. The driver died on the scene, KPD said. No other injuries were reported.

TDOT said a crash was reported at 1:37 a.m. By 8:30 a.m., one westbound lane had reopened. It is not clear when all lanes will reopen as investigators remain on scene.