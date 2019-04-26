KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Avengers films are full of heroes trying to make the world better but sometimes their fan's bravery can outshine even a superhero.

That is one of those fans..his name is Evan and today he was given the red carpet treatment as he and his friends arrived for an exclusive premiere of "Avengers: End Game".

Evan, his friends, and family got a private showing of the new Avengers: Endgame movie and a red carpet arrival.

Staff, volunteers, and moviegoers lined the red carpet to welcome Evan to the movie.

"This is an amazing wish and Evan's original wish was to go the actual Premier in LA, he wouldn't clear to do that so we were thrilled to partner with Regal to bring the red carpet and the Premier experience to him," Make a Wish CEO Garrett Wagley said.

His mom said seeing his friends was really good for him.

"Anything to lift his spirits and help with his well being and makes him feel better so it's a good thing to see all his friends and everything," Tina Richey, Evan's mother, said.

She said he had a great time at the show.

Make a Wish East Tennessee works to provide special moments for children with critical conditions and their loved ones to enjoy together.

