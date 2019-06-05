Updated Story (5/7/19): The new Maloney Road and Alcoa Highway interchange opened to drivers Tuesday morning, Tennessee Department of Transporation spokesman Mark Nagi said in a tweet.

Original Story (5/6/19): The new Maloney Road and Alcoa Highway interchange is set to open to drivers this week.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the intersection, which is closest to Sevier Heights Baptist Church, opens May 7.

The bridge there won't be open to pedestrians until later on in the Alcoa Highway Project. According to TDOT, the interchange will open after rush hour.

TDOT said to use caution in the area because workers will still be out and about.

RELATED: Driving You Crazy: Alcoa Highway and Lenoir City construction updates