ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after a chase that ended in Anderson County Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was involved in the chase and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office said its deputies assisted.

It happened on Charles Seivers Boulevard near Miller Road, according to Anderson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Tyler Mayes. He said the chase ended after the suspects' car engine blew.

Jared Scott Martin, 19, faces charges including DUI, resisting arrest, destruction of evidence, theft of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, aggravated assault, evading arrest, due care, improper passing, no drivers license, speeding, and failure to signal.

A passenger in the vehicle was not charged. Initial reports were that she was also taken into custody.

According to a THP report, a white Volkswagen stopped at a traffic light on Highway 61 at Frank L. Diggs Drive and a trooper noticed the license plate was obscured. A search revealed it was a stolen vehicle so the trooper followed until another unit could come to help him.

Martin didn't stop when the trooper tried to pull him over, the report said. He then cut across the center line and down a large grass embankment in an attempt to flee.

The report said the trooper followed him down the embankment, where Martin nearly struck multiple other patrol cars and continued the chase onto Highway 61.

He tried to turn around through a median but was blocked by other patrol vehicles so he made a U-turn to avoid being boxed in, according to the report. While traveling back on 61 towards Miller Road, troopers said the car started to slow down before stopping.

When troopers went up to the vehicle, Martin reportedly tried to put the car in reverse and strike officers behind him. The report said he was distracted, taken from the car and arrested.

"The driver stated that he had been trying to 'eat numerous bags' of narcotics while attempting to flee from law enforcement," the report said.

He was booked into the Anderson County Jail.