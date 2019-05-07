MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A man drowned at Bald River Falls Thursday evening, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Mark Beasley, 49, of Sweetwater died after going under near the falls and never resurfacing, Chief Deputy Chris White said. The call came in around 6:25 p.m. Thursday and White said that Beasley's body was found under a submerged log at the base of the falls around 12:21 a.m. Friday.

Beasley's daughter told dispatchers that she was swimming with her father below the falls when she got out, turned around and saw him swimming back toward the falls. She said he went under once, then went under again and didn't resurface, according to the sheriff's office.

Bald River Falls is a scenic, 90-foot waterfall, in Tellico Plains.

The Blount County B-SORT team assisted in the search and recovery.