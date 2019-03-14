CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Arrest records show it's not the first time a Pikeville man who was charged Wednesday in connection to two murders in Cumberland County has been in trouble with the law.

John Patrick Fields, 47, who was arrested at a home on Vandever Road where three people had been shot, has been previously convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

This week, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in Cumberland County.

RELATED: Suspect & victims ID'd in Crossville shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured

According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrest records, Fields was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault in Bledsoe County in 1998 and was sentenced to 10 years at Brushy Mountain Prison.

He received six years for voluntary manslaughter and four for aggravated assault to be served back-to-back, according to District Attorney Mike Taylor.

According to Taylor, Fields was convicted at trial in 1998 for the 1997 death of Ricky Lloyd and aggravated assault of Ronnie May. Fields and Lloyd were driving in a car together when an argument led to a shooting.

According to the TBI, he was released from prison at Brushy Mountain in 2004.

Taylor also said Fields was charged with domestic assault on March 1, 2019 and was released on his own recognizances.

The records also showed Fields faced previous charges for vandalism, theft of property, assault, public intoxication, DUI and something related to child support.

Fields was booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $5 million bond Wednesday in connection to this week's murders. He was brought before a judge Thursday morning and appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing was set for April 18, according to Cumberland County Sessions Court.