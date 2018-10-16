CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — U.S. Marshals found and arrested the man accused of the fatal shooting in Taft, Tx.

Tuesday afternoon U.S. Marshals found Ronnie Rodriguez Sr. after he was found in a motel in McAllen, Texas.

Rodriguez Sr. is facing a Capital Murder charge after he allegedly shot five men at a child's birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 13 after an argument between two families. Four of the men died, and another is still in critical condition but is stable.

On Monday, the Texas Rangers asked the Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force, led by the U.S. Marshals, to help in the manhunt for Rodriguez. He was found in a hotel at the 2000 block of South 10th Street in McAllen.

Rodriguez was taken to the McAllen Police Department for Processing. Rodriguez awaits extradition back to San Patricio County there with no bond set at this time.

“The key to this case was teamwork," said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Norm Merkel of the Southern District of Texas. “By local, state, and federal partners working together, we got the job done.”

Taft Independent School District released the following statement:

The Taft Independent School District offers its deepest and sincerest condolences to all those affected by this past weekend's tragic shooting. The District's number one priority is the safety of its students and staff. Accordingly, the District's Police Department, in conjunction with the City of Taft Police Department and San Patricio County Sheriff's Department, are remaining vigilant and proactive in guarding the safety of District schools and facilities. The aforementioned agencies have instituted a safety plan that is currently in effect to maintain the safety of all District students and staff. The District is also offering counseling services to any students or staff who have been affected by this past weekend's tragic events.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII