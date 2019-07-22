ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (7/31/19):

A man has been arrested accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of landscaping supplies from Claxton Elementary earlier this month.

Joseph Tyler Watson, 28, was arrested on charges including theft of property, criminal trespassing, and violation of probation, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office got warrants for Watson last week after Detective Dustin Coleman identified Watson as the suspect.

Deputies learned Watson was staying in a home just inside Knox County off Raccoon Valley Road and shared the information with the Knox County Sheriffs Office.

According to the release, KCSO deputies immediately pursued Watson and after a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended.

“The arrest of Watson is a testament to the cooperation and relationship between our office and Knox County," Anderson County Sheriff Russell Baker said. "By working together we have made our streets safer. Detective Coleman did an amazing job quickly identifying the suspect and obtaining warrants. I am incredibly proud of the work he has done on this case."

Coleman, and other detectives with Anderson County, recovered part of the stolen property and are still searching for the remaining items.

Watson is en route to the Knox County Detention Facility on evading arrest charges. He will be transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility once his evading arrest charges in Knox County are taken care of.

ORIGINAL STORY (7/22/19):

Thousands of dollars worth of donated landscaping supplies were stolen from Claxton Elementary School over the weekend, according to an Anderson County Schools official.

"The Home Depot on Clinton Highway donated these supplies and was in the process of a campus revitalization," Communications coordinator Ryan Sutton said. "Their store and members of the Claxton community were working on a community joint project on the beautification of the campus."

Sutton said the schools do have security camera footage of the incident.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this article as more information becomes available.