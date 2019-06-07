DE SOTO, Mo. — A man was making fireworks in a garage when one of them ignited and blew off his hand, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said it all happened around 9:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of East Point Drive on Saturday.

They said the man was making fireworks in a garage of a home when one of them ignited at some point and blew off most of his left hand. He also suffered injuries to his torso.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

To manufacture fireworks, you must have a permit issued by the state and it is unknown if the man had a permit or not.

The state fire marshal is investigating this incident.

