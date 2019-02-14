WARNING: There are graphic images of the dog below

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man has been charged after a dog was found dumped in a ditch with its legs and mouth bound with duct tape.

A deputy found the dachsund while on patrol Feb. 9 near Old State Road M and Schneider Road.

Thursday, Paul Garcia, 39, was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $50,000.

Deputies traced a fingerprint on the tape to Garcia, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Garcia is not the dog's owner.

The temperature was in the 30s when the dog was found and had been in the teens the night before. Bissell said Garcia tossed the dog out the window, and he'd been outside for about 12 hours.

Dr. Laura Ivan is treating the dog, and her technicians named him "Jimmy." She believes he is 8 or 9 years old, and he's improved every day since he was found.

"He was taped to die, and to see him like people and want to be around people, that just shows you that animals are pretty amazing creatures," Dr. Ivan said.

She says "Jimmy" will stay at the vet until deputies can find his owner.

If you recognize "Jimmy," let detectives know. Their number is 636-797-5515.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

