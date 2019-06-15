Knoxville police said a man is charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed a woman in a North Knoxville shopping center's parking lot.

It happened in the Ross store parking lot around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to KPD. Police said they found a 29-year-old woman with a deep cut in her arm.

The investigation led officers to 19-year-old Lareece Dixson, who they arrested in the 700 block of Lula Powell Drive, according to KPD. Police said the victim and suspect knew each other.

Dixson was taken to the Knox County. Detention Center.