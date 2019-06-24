HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hancock County man accused in a 2018 barn fire has been indicted on an arson charge, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Marty Ray Rouse intentionally set a barn on Alton Road in Sneedville on fire in 2018, the TBI investigation found.

"Last week, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Rouse with one count of Arson," a TBI report said.

Rouse was served in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Duffield where he is being held on unrelated charges. The TBI said Rouse remains in custody in Virginia, pending extradition to Tennessee.

TBI Special Agents joined Tennessee Fire Investigative Services and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.