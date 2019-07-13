JASPER, Tenn. — A Kimball man has been charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of a man in Jasper following an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Benjamin Desrosier was involved in an altercation outside a business off Highway 41 in Jasper early Saturday morning.

They said their investigation determined that Desrosier became involved in an altercation with Timothy Matthew Shirley, and that he fatally shot Shirley during that argument.

Desrosier was arrested and charged with criminal homicide and booked into the Marion County Jail.

His bond will be set during his initial court appearance, which is scheduled for Monday.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Jasper Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff's Office, and 12th Judicial District Drug Task force assisted in the investigation that led to Desrosier's arrest.