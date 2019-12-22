KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville authorities said a man who robbed a local Cracker Barrel with a weapon on Saturday afternoon has been identified and arrested.

Officers responded to a robbery at the Cracker Barrel at 5001 Merchants Drive a little before 3 p.m.

Authorities said Lawrence Kraus, 58, appeared to have a weapon under a blanket and demanded money in a register from a cashier. He then fled from the Cracker Barrell.

KPD and KCSO officers surrounded that area, and KCSO officers were able to locate the suspect on foot on Rowan Road within 10 minutes of the incident.

After an investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit, the suspect was positively identified and charged aggravated robbery and theft.