GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man faces charges after a barricade situation at a Greeneville hospital Friday afternoon.

Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Michael Crum spoke with crews from 10News' sister station WCYB at the scene. He told them police entered the restroom the man barricaded himself in at Laughlin Memorial Hospital at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

That person was removed from the bathroom.

Crum said the man is receiving medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Crum also said the man was armed with a knife. Police said he was isolated, and no patients, visitors or employees were in danger.

Charges are being filed. No word yet what those will be.