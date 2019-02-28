KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — An 18-year-old man crossing the street Wednesday night was hit by a Knoxville Police officer driving north on Hall of Fame Drive, according to the police department.

At around 9:50 p.m., Knoxville Police Officer Austin McCoy was traveling northbound on Hall of Fame Drive at the intersection with Magnolia Avenue as the man was crossing into the intersection. He was hit and transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of injuries that weren't life-threatening.

As is standard City of Knoxville policy, McCoy underwent drug and alcohol testing following the incident. He remains on regular duty status, according to KPD.

The investigation into this accident is ongoing. KPD said more information will be released when available.