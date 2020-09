Curtis Weaver II was traveling south on Karns Valley Road when it hit a tractor, according to a release from officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A man is dead after a head-on collision between a car and tractor on Karns Valley Road on Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m. the Knox County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the scene, where authorities came a car that struck a tractor head on.

According to a report, Curtis Weaver II's car crossed a line and struck a tractor head on.

Weaver was pronounced dead at the scene.