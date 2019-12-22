MILLERVILLE, Minn. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one man is dead after trying to rescue two of his family members who were overcome by fumes they inhaled atop a farm silo near Millerville, MN.

Authorities say a father and son had been working on the silo when they were overcome by fumes. One of the father's other sons, seeing what had happened, called 911, as well as his uncle.

When the uncle arrived, he attempted to remove his family members from the silo, but was also overcome by fumes in the process.

When police arrived, the uncle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the father and son were airlifted to hospitals - their condition unknown - according to authorities.

The uncle was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office to determine his cause of death.

Authorities have released no further information.