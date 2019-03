The Knoxville Police Department's Violent Crimes unit said a man is dead in an apparent homicide after a shooting in the Lonsdale neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Delaware Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday, according to KPD.

KPD has identified the victim as Walter Yail, 28, from Knoxville.

The violent crimes unit is still investigating the shooting.