Gatlinburg officials say a man died Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:15p.m. Gatlinburg Emergency Responders were dispatched to a medical emergency call at 304 Historic Nature Trail, also known as Airport Rd.

Witnesses told them the man appeared to be in medical distress and collapsed at the scene. Gatlinburg Police determined that there was no foul play involved.

The Sevier County Medical Examiner's office pronounced the victim dead at the scene and is investigating the cause of death.