KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person died after a crash on Middlebrook Pike at Lonas Drive Thursday morning, Knoxville Police said.

Officers responded to the single-car crash with injuries at around 7:20 a.m.

When crews got on scene, KPD said they found a car had left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Emergency medical crews and the Knoxville Fire Department responded to the scene and the driver, a 51-year-old man, was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

He later died at the hospital, according to KPD.

The investigation is ongoing. His identity will be released when the next of kin is notified.