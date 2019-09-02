GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A man faces charges after a barricade situation at a Greeneville hospital Friday afternoon.

Greeneville Police named David Justin Lee Story as the suspect. He took himself hostage at knifepoint in the emergency department at Laughlin Memorial Hospital’s bathroom around 5:00 p.m. Friday, according to Greeneville Police Captain Timothy Davis.

Story is charged with felony vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Police said he refused to comply with requests from officers to throw down the knife and surrender for several hours. During this time, the emergency department of the hospital had to divert patients to a different entrance and the waiting room had to be closed.

The hospital also had to go on diversion from accepting E.M.S. transports.

Captain Davis said Story finally took the knife and broke a sprinkler head to the fire suppression system of the hospital. This action caused the fire alarm to sound and water to begin flooding the bathroom.

Police said officers then took Story into custody by force during which he got minor non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said breaking the sprinkler caused several thousand dollars in damage. The total amount is yet to be determined.

The hospital treated Story for his injuries before he was released and transported to the Greene County Detention Center. His bond is $45,000. He is scheduled to have an initial court appearance on Monday.