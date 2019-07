KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A young man fell from a bluff in South Knoxville early Sunday morning and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Knoxville Police said.

It happened off Cherokee Trail near the water tower, KPD confirmed.

Police said he was transported to UT Medical Center.

His name has not been released.

