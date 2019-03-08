KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities say a motorcyclist was transported to UT Medical Center with serious injuries after colliding with a trailer.

On Saturday, August 3 at around 2:35 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers said they responded to Hall of Fame Drive at North Fourth Avenue for an accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon arriving on scene, officers observed a motorcycle underneath a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck.

The male driver of the motorcycle was transported to the UT Medical Center with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

There were no other injuries reported.