SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. — A man was seriously injured by gunshots in Hawkins County on Thursday night, a news release from the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in Surgoinsville. Deputies found a man with multiple gunshot wounds on Cobb Road, the release said, and he was taken to the Ballad Holston Valley Hospital.

He was listed in serious condition Friday morning, the release said.

Two other men involved in the incident were detained and questioned by detectives, but the release said both were released from custody afterwards.

There is no current threat to the community, according to the release, but it is an active investigation the sheriff's office is pursuing along with the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.