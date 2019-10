SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Authorities say a Tennessee man died when his canoe capsized on a the Tennessee River in Alabama.

News outlets report that the accident occurred Friday evening near Scottsboro, Alabama on the Tennessee River.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 51-year-old Gregory Lawson of Hixon, Tennessee was killed when the canoe capsized.

A woman with Lawson was able to swim to shore for help.

State authorities said Saturday that the incident remains under investigation.