Man killed in Clinton car crash identified

Authorities say Steve Ramsey of Clinton, TN was collided with another vehicle on N. Charles Seivers Blvd. and passed away.

CLINTON, Tenn. — A man is dead after officials say two vehicles collided at an intersection of Bland Road in Clinton County on Thursday.

Steve Ramsey of Clinton was pronounced dead at that scene.

Around 2:55 p.m. on August 12, authorities responded to the 1700 block of N. Charles Seivers Blvd and Bland Road. Investigators determined Ramsey's westbound Nissan Frontier turned into the travel path of a Honda CRV and caused the collision.