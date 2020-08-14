Man killed in Clinton car crash identified

CLINTON, Tenn. — A man is dead after officials say two vehicles collided at an intersection of Bland Road in Clinton County on Thursday.
Steve Ramsey of Clinton was pronounced dead at that scene.
Around 2:55 p.m. on August 12, authorities responded to the 1700 block of N. Charles Seivers Blvd and Bland Road. Investigators determined Ramsey's westbound Nissan Frontier turned into the travel path of a Honda CRV and caused the collision.
It was determined that Ramsey was not wearing a seat belt, which authorities said could have prevented the seriousness of the injuries.