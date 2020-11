KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said Saturday it is searching for a man after a boat overturned below Fort Loudoun Dam. TWTA said a fiberglass fishing boat with two men inside capsized at around 10 a.m.

Bystanders were able to pull one of the men from the water, according to TWRA. The agency said that man was taken to UT Medical Center, but the second boater is still missing.