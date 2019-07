MASCOT, Tenn. — A man attempting to cross a railroad trestle in East Knox County was met by an oncoming train and forced to jump.

The man fell approximately 20 feet, striking the old trestle underneath and injuring both ankles. He was eventually rescued by The Knox County Rescue Cave and Vertical Team.

Knox County Rescue

According to the Facebook post, the Cave and Vertical Team successfully lifted him to an awaiting ambulance for transport to an area hospital.

Knox County Rescue