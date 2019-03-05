KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Crips gang member who pistol-whipped a Dollar General employee with a handgun during a robbery was sentenced to 75 years Friday.

Charles Bernard Griffin, 41, was convicted of especially aggravated robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon.

In a two-day trial in March, attorneys explained to the jury that on June 8, 2017, Griffin entered the Dollar General on McCalla Avenue brandishing a handgun and demanding money.

"While the clerk was attempting to open the cash drawer, Griffin bludgeoned the victim numerous times with the pistol before leaving with the entire cash drawer," the district attorney's office said in a release.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where the DA's office said he underwent facial reconstruction surgery for the injuries he sustained.

“This dangerous repeat offender is off our streets because of the bravery of this victim who stood up to gang violence in our community,” said DA Charme Allen.

According to Allen, Griffin has eight prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated assault, theft, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Griffin has also been classified as a member of the Crips criminal street gang.

Office of the District Attorney General, 6th Judicial District