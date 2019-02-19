The Tennessee Department of Human Services wants those who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as food stamps, to know they could get their March benefits early.

Those who regularly receive their benefits on the 1st-6th day of the month will get their benefits as usual, however, those who receive SNAP benefits the 7th-20th will get their benefits on March 6.

The department said the deposit will be for the usual amount and will not cause the February benefits to expire early.

SNAP benefits can be used once they're deposited onto an EBT card and at authorized SNAP retailers. SNAP benefits do not have to be used by a specific date. Unsent SNAP benefits are available on the EBT card for purchases up to a year from the deposit date.