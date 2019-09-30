TENNESSEE, USA — The lack of rain and warmer temperatures during September is a give and take for water-centered businesses.

Marinas are seeing more boaters, but fishing guides are worried about the low streams and warmer water. The water is not typically this warm throughout September, but that's what you get with the warm, dry weather.

It's great for marinas and fishing guides right now, but too much hot weather and warm water could be a negative thing as we creep into October.

Larry Collier with Beach Island Marina isn't mad about a warm September.

"We've still had awesome business during the months of August and September which we're really thankful for," Collier said.

More boaters want to be out in the sun, but no rain and lower lake levels means the water can be harder to maneuver.

"When the lake gets down to the level it is now, unless you know the lake good, there's a lot of areas that can be dangerous," Collier explained.

Collier said they want some rain to keep afloat.

"If we had control over it we'd keep a full lake until probably November 1," Collier admitted.

For fishing guides like Chadwick Ferrell with Fish On! Guided Tours, the warmer weather means business is booming.

"Everyone wants to get out on the water when it's nice and warm, and currently fishing is still pretty good," Ferrell said.

But he mentioned too much of a good thing could be negative for the fish.

"Something prolonged that really raises the temperature," Ferrell questioned. "That concerns us because one thing we don't want to have is any type of massive die-off whether it be bait fish or the target species."

Ferrell said he hasn't seen dry weather like this in a long time.

"Right now it's not a fear that they can't handle it, it's just how much longer can that go," Ferrell spoke of the fish.

So he's reeling for more rain.

"More rain means more water flow, and more water flow means more fish, gets them active," Ferrell noted. "They should be in fall feeding mode."

That was out on Norris Lake, but the water temps are too high in lots of streams for trout.

Those fish thrive in water that's in the mid 50s, but some bodies of water are seeing temps in the 70s.

Because of that, TWRA is postponing many trout stocking efforts on East Tennessee streams. The agency says normal stocking efforts will continue when the water conditions improve.

