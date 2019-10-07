KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The artist tasked with painting Knoxville's newest mural near Market Square will hold a presentation and lecture later this month.

City of Knoxville Public Art Committee, the Arts & Culture Alliance, and the Knoxville Museum of Art will host Addison Karl on July 24.

He will speak on how he came to be a nationally-recognized public artist; how his heritage is represented in his work; and how he views the importance of community engagement.

"Currently, he is working on a large, colorful mural in the west alley behind Market Square, between Wall and Union avenues. He began work on the mural in early July and expects it to be completed at the end of the month."

The 45-minute talk will take place at the Knoxville Museum of Art's Regal Auditorium located at 1050 World's Fair Park Drive on Wednesday, July 24, at 6 p.m. The talk will allow time for audience questions and is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to LZ@knoxalliance.com.



Additionally, the Knoxville Museum of Arts’ galleries will be open extended hours until the start of the presentation.

Curated by Gage Hamilton. Fine Art Documentation by WISEKNAVE

Addison Karl.

