MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The AAA office in Maryville that has been closed for the past two months after a car crashed through the front of it will reopen this week.

Crews have been repairing the building after a car crashed through the front of it in May.

There will be a grand reopening which will include food trucks and prizes on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the office on 715 West Lamar Alexander Parkway.

The normal office hours will return to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday.

On May 3, police said a female driver, 66, and her husband were driving on W Lamar Alexander Parkway when they crashed into the glass front of the office around noon.

The bricks on the back of the building had been knocked off and the building's insulation was visible from the street, with the car appearing to have gone almost completely through.