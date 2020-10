The university plans to hold 50 events over the course of homecoming week, which include reunions, auctions and tours.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College will host a variety of events for virtual homecoming this year.

The 12th president of Maryville College, Dr. Bryan F. Coker will also be installed in a ceremony that will be live-streamed along with the other digital experiences.

Events will be held October 16 thru 18.