Maryville College students issued citations after on-campus gathering

The citations were issued in accordance with an addendum to Maryville College's Community Standards, which were made in response to COVID-19.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A social gathering at Maryville College over the weekend ended in several citations being issued towards students in attendance school officials said on Monday.

"Maryville College administrators did learn of a gathering on campus over the weekend where students were violating the College’s guidelines for health and safety related to COVID-19 mitigation," a spokesperson told 10News in an email.

Maryville College said the citations were issued in accordance with the College’s Student Code of Conduct, which states that violation of policies can result in progressive sanctions.

“We take our virus mitigation efforts seriously and are holding all campus community members accountable," the spokesperson said.

The Maryville College Student Code of Conduct, also known as Community Standards, provides a framework the administration said is designed to support the Maryville College Covenant during COVID-19.

That addendum to the Code of Conduct will, according to the school's website, will be enforced until further notice. It is also enforceable by all representatives of Maryville College.

If you're a student at Maryville College, this is what the addendum reads:

Face Masks

Face masks covering the nose and mouth should be worn in all public spaces while on the Maryville College campus.

This includes but is not limited to:

-When in class or a classroom

-When in any campus building

-When walking on-campus within close or proximate distance to others

-When walking through public or semi-public Residence Halls spaces

-When in shared, common spaces across campus

-When in social gatherings or meetings with 2 or more people

Masks do not need to be worn by residential students in their own bedrooms or by any students who are in a campus dining facility actively eating a meal, though must be worn while obtaining food.

Physical Distancing

Physical distancing plays an essential role in limiting the spread of disease by lowering opportunities for close contact. The College requires community members maintain 6 feet of distance or more from others whenever feasible, whether inside or outside.

Temperature Check

Students are required to do a daily temperature check prior to coming to campus every day. For residential students, such a temperature check must be completed before leaving the residence hall.

Guest Policy and Visitation Hours

With the exception of specifically stated move-in and/or move-out periods, non-student guests (e.g. parents/guardians, family members, off-campus friends) are not allowed to enter residence halls at any time, regardless of previously and/or formerly posted visitation hours or otherwise stated residence hall guest policies in the Maryville College Residence Hall policies.

Maryville College residential students who are visiting other residence halls or rooms must obey Residence Hall escort and visitation policies in addition to only entering living spaces that allow for physical distancing. In all single-occupancy rooms, such as those found in Copeland, Davis, Gamble and portions of Pearsons, only one (1) visitor may be in a room at any time. In suites, only two (2) visitors may be in the suite at any time. This applies to Beeson, Carnegie, Gibson, Lloyd, portions of Pearsons and Court Street Apartments. All students within residence halls must maintain 6 feet of distance from each other.

Conduct Proceedings and Sanctioning