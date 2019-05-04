KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hiwassee College in Monroe County will close its doors for good on May 10, 2019. The president at the 170 year old school said the closure is a result of low enrollment and an unsustainable financial model, among other things.

"Not just living on campus, there's people that are in a lease that will have to uproot their lives," Hiwassee SGA President, Eric Wolfe, said.

On May 10, 33 people will graduate from the college. 23 will receive bachelor’s degrees and 10 will earn associate’s degrees.

"It's amazing how much time and how far things have come since 2014 just to come to an end in 2019," Wolfe said.

Hiwassee College hosted Maryville College to answer questions for students without a place to go next semester.

"The students we talked to so far are obviously upset and confused about what is next," Jim Humphrey, the Assistant Director of Admissions for Transfer and Veteran Recruiter, said.

Jim Humphrey talked to several students who already committed to Maryville and they all seemed shocked their school was closing.

"I can't imagine what it would be like to wake up one day and come into school and they tell you it's closing at the end of May and you need to find a place. I just can't imagine what that would be like," Humphrey said.

"That's what this place is. It's a second chance for a lot of people and it's a last chance," Wolfe said.

Eric Wolfe has been a student at Hiwassee for six years, he graduates in May and he's the student body president.

"I plan to graduate this May from Hiwassee College. I'll be the first Biology major to graduate in 60 years and I'll be the last," Wolfe said.

Wolfe said one of the obvious reasons for low enrollment is the condition of the campus.

"There are places on campus that have looked how they do for years. It's worse now because there's construction that isn't going anywhere," Wolfe said.

Wolfe has also been helping younger students through this tough time.

"We had projects planned for the rest of the semester. We were going to paint the weight room. That was on the agenda," Wolfe said.

Just one of many ideas for the school that won't come to fruition.

Nearby school leaders said it's time to focus on the future and keep these kids in school any way they can.

"It's important for these students to continue there education regardless of where they choose to go," Jim Humphrey said.

The President from Hiwassee College declined to comment on this story, but there is a meeting on Friday to discuss the closure.