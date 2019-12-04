MARYVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville police officer was suspended for three days without pay after investigators said he ran a stop sign and caused a crash.

According to Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, Officer Austin Green ran a stop sign at the intersection of North Everett High Road and Irwin Avenue on March 16 around 10 a.m.

Officer Green was transported to the hospital to be evaluated and the other driver went to the hospital on his own, Crisp said.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash on behalf of Maryville PD.

Green, who is a four year veteran of the department, was not cited.