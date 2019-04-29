MARYVILLE, Tenn. — An organization in San Antonio that recognizes first responders who are killed in the line of duty presented one of its honor chairs to the Maryville Police Department in honor of Kenny Moats.

Moats died in the line of duty in August 2016 after responding to a domestic violence call.

“When an officer makes the ultimate sacrifice, his presence is missed. The honor chair is placed in the roll call room as a reminder that even though they are not there physically, the officer will always be with you as you head out to the battles carrying on the watch in their honor.”

The chair is placed where the department conducts roll call.

“Officer Kenneth Ray Moats, an honor chair is now in your place. Your place among your brothers and sisters has been saved. As we go out to face the battles, we know your shadow will be side by side with the shadows of your brothers and sisters. For you will be there, watching over them, as they carry on the watch.”

Officer Kenny Moats was one of 143 officers who died in the line of duty nationwide in 2016. His name was also added to the national law enforcement memorial in Washington D.C.

It was the 88th chair presented since the group started in 2013.

