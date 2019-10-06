MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville Police investigators responded to a house fire in the Savannah Park Drive area Monday morning.

Investigators tell 10News the home, which appears to be for sale, is east of Old Niles Ferry Road.

Crews were called to the home around 10 a.m. after an inspector was conducting a home inspection and noticed smoke, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said.

When police and fire arrived, they said they saw smoke and flames, went inside and found two males. Both were taken to Blount Memorial Hospital but their names, ages, and conditions have not been released.

A firearm was also involved in the situation but it's unclear how, according to Maryville Police.

Investigators were still on scene as of 12:30 p.m. Monday working to determine the cause of the fire and figuring out what else needed to be investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.